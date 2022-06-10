The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Proteomic study of 2,002 tumors identifies 11 pan-cancer molecular subtypes across 14 types of cancer

A large study of 2,002 tumors from 14 types of cancer revealed 11 proteomic subtypes associated with distinct pathways in the tumors. These findings reveal the molecular landscape of cancers at the proteome level, to better understand how cancers grow and spread. The pan-cancer proteomic data is integrated into a comprehensive cancer multi-omic high-throughput data analysis platform that helps evaluate gene expression across subgroups and subtypes of tumors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220610152921.htm

