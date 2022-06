Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022 17:19 Hits: 3

Those who are among the heaviest drinkers in England are four times more likely to smoke than the general population and should be prioritized by the government in its plans to achieve 'smoke-free' status by 2030, experts say.

