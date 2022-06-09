'Fantastic giant tortoise,' believed extinct, confirmed alive in the Galápagos

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 June 2022

A tortoise from a Galápagos species long believed extinct has been found alive. Fernanda, named after her Fernandina Island home, is the first of her species identified in more than a century. Geneticist successfully extracted DNA from a specimen collected from the same island more than a century ago and confirmed that Fernanda and the museum specimen are members of the same species and genetically distinct from all other Galápagos tortoises.

