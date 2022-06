Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 20:02 Hits: 5

In a dramatic verdict, EU lawmakers voted to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 and rejected a proposal to update the EU’s Emissions Trading System after conservative parties tried to water down targets.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-votes-to-ban-petrol-cars-rejects-weak-reforms-to-emissions-trading/a-62069268?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss