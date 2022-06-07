Lessons from the past: How cold-water corals respond to global warming

Category: Environment Hits: 2Corals react to changes in their environment. This is true for tropical as well as cold-water corals and includes, among others, changes in temperature, salinity and pH values. Researchers have now investigated how warmer temperatures occurring as a result of climate change are affecting cold-water corals. For this purpose, they examined in detail how these corals have reacted to environmental changes over the past 20,000 years.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220607120925.htm