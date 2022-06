Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:09 Hits: 1

Poultry is responsible for more than one out of every five cases of salmonella infection in the U.S. But traditional methods of testing the chicken you grab off the grocery shelf may not be enough to detect all strains of the bacteria, according to new research.

