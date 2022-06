Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:09 Hits: 2

The emergence of a mysterious area in the South Atlantic where the geomagnetic field strength is decreasing rapidly, has led to speculation that Earth is heading towards a magnetic polarity reversal. However, a new study that pieces together evidence stretching back 9,000 years, suggests that the current changes aren't unique, and that a reversal may not be in the cards after all.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220607120945.htm