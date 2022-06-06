The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Indigenous Borneans knew a tree was two distinct species -- genetic analysis confirms they were right

Over 200 years ago, a Spanish botanist described Artocarpus odoratissimus, a species of fruit-bearing tree found in Borneo and the Philippines. The Iban people, who are Indigenous to Borneo, know the tree to have two different varieties, which they call lumok and pingan, distinguished by their fruit size and shape. Despite this knowledge, Western botanists have long considered the tree as a single species, but a genetic analysis confirms the Iban people were right all along.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606111539.htm

