Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

Researchers are quantifying the effects of healthcare on the environment, specifically the particularly waste-heavy and energy-intensive specialty of orthopedic surgery. The researchers reviewed existing literature and found that while data is still sparse, efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of orthopedic surgery could make a huge impact.

