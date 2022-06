Articles

Researchers found they could filter carbon dioxide from air and gas mixtures at promising rates using a proposed new textile-based filter that combines cotton fabric and an enzyme called carbonic anhydrase -- one of nature's tools for speeding chemical reactions.

