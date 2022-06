Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 18:54 Hits: 2

Photonics researchers have introduced a novel method to control a light beam with another beam through a unique plasmonic metasurface in a linear medium at ultra-low power. This simple linear switching method makes nanophotonic devices such as optical computing and communication systems more sustainable requiring low intensity of light.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606145431.htm