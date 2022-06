Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 22:12 Hits: 4

Evidence behind the effectiveness of cannabis-related products to treat chronic pain is surprisingly thin, according to a new systematic evidence review. Voters in a number of states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana; however, the researchers found many of the products now available at U.S. dispensaries have not been well studied.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606181234.htm