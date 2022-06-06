The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bacterial cellulose could enable microbial life on Mars

An international research team has investigated the chances of survival of kombucha cultures under Mars-like conditions. Kombucha is known as a drink, sometimes called tea fungus or mushroom tea, which is produced by fermenting sugared tea using kombucha cultures -- a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. Although the simulated Martian environment destroyed the microbial ecology of the kombucha cultures, surprisingly, a cellulose-producing bacterial species survived.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606181237.htm

