The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Body versus brain: New evidence for an autoimmune cause of schizophrenia

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers have found that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies -- which are made by the immune system and recognize the body's own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria -- against NCAM1, a protein that's important for communication between brain cells. The patients' autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. These findings may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606111527.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version