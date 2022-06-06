Body versus brain: New evidence for an autoimmune cause of schizophrenia

Articles

Published on Monday, 06 June 2022

Researchers have found that some people with schizophrenia have autoantibodies -- which are made by the immune system and recognize the body's own proteins, rather than outside threats such as viruses or bacteria -- against NCAM1, a protein that's important for communication between brain cells. The patients' autoantibodies also caused schizophrenia-related behaviors in mice. These findings may improve the diagnosis and treatment of a subset of patients with schizophrenia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606111527.htm