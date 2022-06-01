Researchers design a method to pinpoint the origin of illegally traded chimpanzees

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Researchers have produced the first catalog of genomic diversity for endangered chimpanzees in the wild. The catalog, which includes 828 chimp samples from across their range, offers a detailed reconstruction of chimp population structure and fine-scale patterns of isolation, migration, and connection. The researchers use this information to design a method to link confiscated chimpanzees to their place of origin within about 100 kilometers, with the goal to support efforts to combat the illegal trade of chimpanzees and related products.

