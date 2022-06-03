The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

A novel path for sustainable photon upconversion with non-precious metals

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Sustainable chemical applications need to be able to employ renewable energy sources, renewable raw materials, and earth-abundant elements. However, to date many techniques have only been possible with the use of expensive precious metals or rare earth metals, the extraction of which can have serious environmental impacts. A team of researchers has now achieved a breakthrough in the use of chromium, an abundant base metal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220603100203.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version