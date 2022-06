Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 14:02 Hits: 1

A team of public health modelers and substance use experts has developed a dynamic model based on national data from 1999 to 2020 that tracks the evolution of the opioid crisis for public policy analysis and development.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220603100209.htm