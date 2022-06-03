The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bone, heal thyself: Toward ceramics tailored for optimized bone self-repair

Researchers have determined chemical parameters that affect the rate of calcium phosphate ceramic conversion into hydroxyapatite in a simulated body fluid. Shorter carbon chain lengths in the phosphate ester facilitated faster remodeling than longer chains. These findings will help researchers design bone substitutes that better meet the needs of real medical practice and improve outcomes from bone repair surgeries.

