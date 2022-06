Articles

An ancient bout of global warming 56 million years ago that acidified oceans and wiped-out marine life had a milder effect in the Gulf of Mexico, where life was sheltered by the basin's unique geology. The findings could help scientists determine how current climate change will affect marine life and aid in efforts to find deposits of oil and gas.

