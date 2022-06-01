The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Forests: Spatial aspects of biodiversity, homogenization threat to forest ecosystems

A study highlights the importance of spatial aspects of biodiversity for healthy functioning of naturally occurring forests. Biologists determined that tree beta diversity -- a measure of site-to-site variation in the composition of species present within a given area -- matters more for ecosystem functioning than other components of biodiversity at larger scales. The research also shows that the relationship between beta diversity and tree biomass strengthens with increasing spatial scale (the size of an area) a finding that has implications for conservation planning.

