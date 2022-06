Articles

01 June 2022

Individuals with HIV who began taking antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the early stages of infection achieved a lengthy period of HIV suppression without ART after receiving two broadly neutralizing anti-HIV antibodies (bNAbs), according to a small study. The findings suggest that combination bNAb therapy might offer a future alternative to daily ART for people living with HIV.

