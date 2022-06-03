The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fecal transplant throws new light on inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is accompanied by a number of changes in the intestines, such as a change in epithelial permeability, a change in the composition of the microorganisms, and altered levels of antimicrobial substances that are secreted by cells lining the gut. Finding out whether changes are a cause or an effect of the inflammation is difficult. Microbiologists have now teased out the causal chain leading to inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220603124832.htm

