Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 18:28 Hits: 3

Chemists have created light-activated molecular machines and shown they can drill holes through the membranes of gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria, killing them in as little as two minutes. Their study offers a potential new strategy for fighting antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which have no natural defenses against the mechanical invaders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220601142804.htm