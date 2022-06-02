The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A 3400-year-old city emerges from the Tigris River

Archaeologists have uncovered a 3400-year-old Mittani Empire-era city once located on the Tigris River. The settlement emerged from the waters of the Mosul reservoir early this year as water levels fell rapidly due to extreme drought in Iraq. The extensive city with a palace and several large buildings could be ancient Zakhiku -- believed to have been an important center in the Mittani Empire (ca. 1550-1350 BC).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220601200021.htm

