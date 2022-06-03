The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The link between temperature, dehydration and tectonic tremors in Alaska

No one is at their best when they are dehydrated and that goes for tectonic plates too. Researchers using a thermomechanical model of the Alaska subduction zone indicates that plate dehydration is at its highest in the region where low-frequency tremors occur, suggesting that the expelled water contributes towards these seimic events. This improved understanding will contribute to better predictions of future earthquakes.

