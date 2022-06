Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 13:45 Hits: 1

Top domestic climate adviser Gina McCarthy says she is "leaving no stone unturned" to meet President Joe Biden's goals. Her office's critics say it's producing interference and delay.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/06/03/white-house-climate-office-action-00036886