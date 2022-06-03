The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Great timing, supercomputer upgrade lead to successful forecast of volcanic eruption

In the fall of 2017, a team of geologists had just set up a new volcanic forecasting modeling program on the Blue Waters and iForge supercomputers. Simultaneously, another team was monitoring activity at the Sierra Negra volcano in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. The teams shared their insights and what happened next was the fortuitous forecast of the June 2018 Sierra Negra eruption five months before it occurred.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220603153335.htm

