Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 19:54 Hits: 3

Nearly 43% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose lung cancers harbored a specific KRAS mutation responded to the experimental drug adagrasib, and the targeted agent also showed activity against lesions in the brain that metastasized from the lung tumors, according to results of a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220603155423.htm