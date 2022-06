Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 18:08 Hits: 0

A large genetic study has found that a person's height may affect their risk for several common health conditions in adulthood. Significant findings include a link between height and lower risk of coronary heart disease, and a link between height and higher risk for peripheral neuropathy and circulatory disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220602140801.htm