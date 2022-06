Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 18:08 Hits: 2

Global warming has a particularly pronounced impact on the Alpine region. Like the Arctic, this European mountain range is becoming greener. Researchers have now used satellite data to show that vegetation above the tree line has increased in nearly 80% of the Alps. Snow cover is also decreasing, albeit so far only slightly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220602140840.htm