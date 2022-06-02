The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Decoding the language of immune responses

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers from McGill University and the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) have made some surprising discoveries about our immune system. By using mathematical modelling to look at specific aspects of immune responses in mice and humans, their data-driven approach, described in a recent article in Science, reveals that immune responses may exist on a finer spectrum than had previously been believed. The results also suggest that in the battle between a body's defenses and intruders, the messengers are key. These findings could advance cancer and other immunotherapy treatments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220602153922.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version