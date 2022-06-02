Decoding the language of immune responses

Articles

Researchers from McGill University and the US National Cancer Institute (NCI) have made some surprising discoveries about our immune system. By using mathematical modelling to look at specific aspects of immune responses in mice and humans, their data-driven approach, described in a recent article in Science, reveals that immune responses may exist on a finer spectrum than had previously been believed. The results also suggest that in the battle between a body's defenses and intruders, the messengers are key. These findings could advance cancer and other immunotherapy treatments.

