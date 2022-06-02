NRDC: Codes & Standards Act Heads to Governor Hochul’s Desk

ALBANY, NY – Last night the New York State Legislature passed the Advanced Building Codes, Appliances, and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act (S.9405/A.10439), which now goes to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk for her signature. The Act creates stronger efficiency standards for everyday appliances and electronics like printers, TVs, and computers. It will also strengthen building codes to allow new buildings to be designed in a way that reduces carbon and air pollution emissions, which is critical as buildings are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

The following is reaction from Samantha Wilt, Senior Policy Analyst for the Climate & Clean Energy Program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is a big win for New Yorkers, who will enjoy cleaner air, reductions in carbon pollution, and cheaper monthly energy bills. People across the state can expect to collectively save $15 billion on their utility bills over 15 years. And the legislation will result in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 17 million tons, which is comparable to taking more than 3.5 million cars off the road for a year. Better appliances and building codes mean better performing buildings, which is essential to making them more affordable and better for the environment.”

