Physicists announce first results from The Daya Bay Neutrino Experiment's final dataset

Over nearly nine years, the Daya Bay Reactor Neutrino Experiment captured an unprecedented five and a half million interactions from subatomic particles called neutrinos. Now, the international team of physicists has reported the first result from the experiment's full dataset -- the most precise measurement yet of theta13, a key parameter for understanding how neutrinos change their 'flavor.' The result will help physicists explore some of the biggest mysteries surrounding the nature of matter and the universe.

