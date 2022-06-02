Physicists announce first results from The Daya Bay Neutrino Experiment's final dataset

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

Over nearly nine years, the Daya Bay Reactor Neutrino Experiment captured an unprecedented five and a half million interactions from subatomic particles called neutrinos. Now, the international team of physicists has reported the first result from the experiment's full dataset -- the most precise measurement yet of theta13, a key parameter for understanding how neutrinos change their 'flavor.' The result will help physicists explore some of the biggest mysteries surrounding the nature of matter and the universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220601200015.htm