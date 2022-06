Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 08:48 Hits: 5

Soaring temperatures can lead to more preterm and still births. But experts say awareness of the risk of heat during pregnancy is low, with more research needed into impacts on the world's most vulnerable women.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-heatwaves-threaten-maternal-and-baby-health/a-61952364?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss