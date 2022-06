Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 14:26 Hits: 2

A new study suggests that the European cuttlefish (sepia officinalis) may combine, as necessary, two distinct neural systems that process specific visual features from its local environment, and visual cues relating to its overall background environment to create the body patterns it uses to camouflage itself on the sea floor.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531102648.htm