Solar-biomass hybrid system satisfies home heating requirements in winter

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:17 Hits: 2

Researchers outline a computer simulation model addressing the challenge of solar power's inherent intermittency by adding biomass as another renewable energy source to advance a reliable, affordable heating solution while reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The proposed solar-biomass hybrid system is based on distributed multi-generation technology that integrates photovoltaic-thermal and biomass power sources.

