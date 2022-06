Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:18 Hits: 2

Researchers present a comparative analysis of urban magnetic fields between two U.S. cities: Berkeley, California, and the Brooklyn borough of New York City. They explore what kinds of information can be extracted using data from magnetic field sensors to understand the working of cities and provide insights that may be crucial for preventative studies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531111806.htm