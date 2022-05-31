The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The secret to a longer lifespan? Gene regulation holds a clue

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Researchers investigated genes connected to lifespan. Their research uncovered specific characteristics of these genes and revealed that two regulatory systems controlling gene expression -- circadian and pluripotency networks -- are critical to longevity. The findings have implications both in understanding how longevity evolves and in providing new targets to combat aging and age-related diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220531111818.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version