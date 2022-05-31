Palms at the poles: Fossil plants reveal lush southern hemisphere forests in ancient hothouse climate

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Plant fossils dating back 55 to 40 million years ago, during the Eocene epoch reveal details about the warmer and wetter climate. These conditions meant there were palms at the North and South Pole and predominantly arid landmasses like Australia were lush and green. By focusing on the morphology and taxonomic features of 12 different floras, the researchers developed a more detailed view of what the climate and productivity was like in the ancient hothouse world of the Eocene epoch.

