Breathing to win: Scientists show importance of screening breathing patterns in athletic populations

Published on Thursday, 26 May 2022

Dysfunctional breathing patterns are associated with a high risk of musculoskeletal conditions, resulting in poor physical performance. Now, a study has found that among athletes across age groups, there is a high prevalence of dysfunctional breathing patterns. Effective intervention strategies are required to restore normal breathing patterns and prevent injuries among athletes to ensure their superior performance and health.

