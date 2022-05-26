The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Breathing to win: Scientists show importance of screening breathing patterns in athletic populations

Dysfunctional breathing patterns are associated with a high risk of musculoskeletal conditions, resulting in poor physical performance. Now, a study has found that among athletes across age groups, there is a high prevalence of dysfunctional breathing patterns. Effective intervention strategies are required to restore normal breathing patterns and prevent injuries among athletes to ensure their superior performance and health.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526112823.htm

