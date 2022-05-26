The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Smart, dissolving pacemaker communicates with body-area sensor and control network

Engineers have taken their transient pacemaker and integrated it into a coordinated network of four soft, flexible, wireless wearable sensors and control units placed on different anatomically relevant locations on the body. The sensors communicate with each other to continuously monitor the body's various physiological functions, including body temperature, oxygen levels, respiration, muscle tone, physical activity and the heart's electrical activity. The system then uses algorithms to analyze this combined activity in order to autonomously detect abnormal cardiac rhythms and decide when to pace the heart and at what rate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526141547.htm

