During heavy storms, the normally stratified layers of water in ocean fjords get mixed, which leads to oxygenation of the fjord floor. But these storm events also result in a spike in methane emissions from fjords to the atmosphere. Researchers have estimated that the total emissions of this climate-warming gas are as great from fjords as from all the deep ocean areas in the world put together.

