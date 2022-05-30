Vacancy: Interactive developer

Category: Environment Hits: 8
Carbon Brief is looking for an experienced interactive developer to enhance our reporting by creating bespoke and innovative web projects, as well as bring new and diverse expertise to our multimedia team.
Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism is respected by scientists, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world. We create interactives, infographics, maps, scrollytelling stories and other multimedia to help us report and explain the latest climate science and related policy issues. We are proud of the reach and engagement we have with our audiences, who value our rigorous and authoritative brand of ‘explainer journalism’.
Reporting to our Senior Multimedia Producer, you’ll work closely with the rest of the Carbon Brief team to identify and develop ambitious web-based products to accompany our reporting. As Carbon Brief’s influence in climate journalism grows, we are looking for someone with creative flair and advanced technical know-how to help shape our coverage.
You’ll use your technical knowledge to build upon our data visualisation libraries and other design tools to expand and refine our visual reporting. You’ll also have ideas on how to integrate web technologies to help scale day-to-day design processes, such as cross-browser testing, error handling and supporting the development of our internal design libraries.
With experience in web development and design, you’ll be comfortable conceptualising and coding data-driven visuals and custom UX interfaces. You’ll have an outstanding portfolio of work demonstrating your talent for telling visual stories.
Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. However, there is flexibility within this role to be based remotely, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.
Hours/Duration: This can either be a part-time or full-time permanent position (non-sponsored), depending on the successful candidate’s experience and availability.
Salary: Competitive, with generous benefits. Salary will be discussed with shortlisted applicants, due to the possibility of it being a part-time or full-time position.
To apply, please send:
To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Please state “Interactive developer application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject.
Applications must be submitted by 9am (BST) on Monday 27 June 2022. Interviews will be held on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 July2022.
Carbon Brief produces award-winning journalism covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage. Our audience is global and diverse, but particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics. Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best.
