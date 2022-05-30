Vacancy: Interactive developer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 30 May 2022 13:12 Hits: 8

Carbon Brief is looking for an experienced interactive developer to enhance our reporting by creating bespoke and innovative web projects, as well as bring new and diverse expertise to our multimedia team.

Are you an experienced web developer with strong digital design skills?

Can you analyse datasets and custom-build advanced visualisations?

Do you want to contribute to clear and accurate reporting of climate change?

Job description

Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism is respected by scientists, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world. We create interactives, infographics, maps, scrollytelling stories and other multimedia to help us report and explain the latest climate science and related policy issues. We are proud of the reach and engagement we have with our audiences, who value our rigorous and authoritative brand of ‘explainer journalism’.

Reporting to our Senior Multimedia Producer, you’ll work closely with the rest of the Carbon Brief team to identify and develop ambitious web-based products to accompany our reporting. As Carbon Brief’s influence in climate journalism grows, we are looking for someone with creative flair and advanced technical know-how to help shape our coverage.

You’ll use your technical knowledge to build upon our data visualisation libraries and other design tools to expand and refine our visual reporting. You’ll also have ideas on how to integrate web technologies to help scale day-to-day design processes, such as cross-browser testing, error handling and supporting the development of our internal design libraries.

With experience in web development and design, you’ll be comfortable conceptualising and coding data-driven visuals and custom UX interfaces. You’ll have an outstanding portfolio of work demonstrating your talent for telling visual stories.

Responsibilities

Analyse and visualise large datasets. This could involve designing interactive web pages, maps, web games and animations, dashboards, and more.

Support the development and growth of Carbon Brief’s visual tools and libraries.

Work closely with the multimedia team, advising on the development of projects and skills-sharing to build in-house technical capacity.

Carry out design work in line with Carbon Brief’s brand and design guidelines.

Skills

Essential

Experience in front-end web development (HTML, CSS, Javascript)

Experience with frameworks or libraries, such as React, Svelte or similar.

Knowledge of programming languages for data manipulation (R, Python, or similar).

Experience working with D3, SVG and Canvas.

Strong visual design skills, including building for cross-platform technologies.

Good understanding of accessibility standards and modern web best practices.

Desirable

Familiarity with mapping software (QGIS, Mapbox, or similar).

Knowledge of Illustrator, Figma, or similar.

Experience or interest in the environmental sector.

Awareness of current trends in web development and digital design.

Ability to work to the demands of a newsroom-type environment, including working on both fast turn-around and long-term web-based projects.

Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. However, there is flexibility within this role to be based remotely, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.

Hours/Duration: This can either be a part-time or full-time permanent position (non-sponsored), depending on the successful candidate’s experience and availability.

Salary: Competitive, with generous benefits. Salary will be discussed with shortlisted applicants, due to the possibility of it being a part-time or full-time position.

How to apply

To apply, please send:

Your CV .

. A covering letter explaining why you would be a good fit for the role and the organisation, including documentation or links to examples of web-based projects that you have worked on.

To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Please state “Interactive developer application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject.

Applications must be submitted by 9am (BST) on Monday 27 June 2022. Interviews will be held on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 July2022.

About Carbon Brief

Carbon Brief produces award-winning journalism covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, evidence-based articles and data visualisations to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage. Our audience is global and diverse, but particularly serves policymakers, journalists, NGOs and academics. Carbon Brief is committed to encouraging equality, diversity and inclusion among our workforce. Our aim is to be truly representative of all sections of society and for each employee to feel respected and able to give their best.

The post Vacancy: Interactive developer appeared first on Carbon Brief.

FG_AUTHORS:

Read more https://www.carbonbrief.org/vacancy-interactive-developer/