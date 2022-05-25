Some nomadic birds look for social cues to stop migrating

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:05 Hits: 5

A study of nomadic pine siskins, a type of finch often seen on backyard feeders, found that when male migratory siskins were paired with a settled male bird in captivity, they started exhibiting signs of ending migration too. They stopped restless flying and lost body mass, fat stores and muscle size, compared to a control group placed in solo enclosures. The apparent reliance on social cues for the end of migration has implications for other nomadic animals as well.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220525080519.htm