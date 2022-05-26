The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Critical global water questions

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Recent intense heatwaves in India and widespread US droughts have highlighted the need for a global approach to tackling chronic water shortages. Now, new research has drawn together expert voices from across the globe to help address current and future water challenges. Key areas identified include water scarcity, sanitation and climate dynamics. But the main concern is the way governments are equipped to deal with these challenges.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220526112839.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version