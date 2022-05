Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 27 May 2022 12:52 Hits: 3

A study which holds potential for dietary management of the condition, has shown that drinking a small amount of why protein before meals helps people with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar. The work shows for the first time this works in people as they went about normal everyday life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220527085232.htm