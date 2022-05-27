The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies detected in early universe

An international team of astronomers used a database combining observations from the best telescopes in the world, including the Subaru Telescope, to detect the signal from the active supermassive black holes of dying galaxies in the early Universe. The appearance of these active supermassive black holes correlates with changes in the host galaxy, suggesting that a black hole could have far reaching effects on the evolution of its host galaxy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220527101006.htm

