The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Spines of life: Fast-breeding sea urchin provides new model for genetic research

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Researchers have established the sea urchin species Temnopleurus reevesii as a new model for genetic research. Unlike urchins previously used as biological models, T. reevesii has a short breeding cycle and other features that make it ideal for genetic studies. The team created two genome databases that will contribute to numerous fields, and enable future studies to find an even better model for medical and life science research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220527101239.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version