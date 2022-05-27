Spines of life: Fast-breeding sea urchin provides new model for genetic research

Articles

Researchers have established the sea urchin species Temnopleurus reevesii as a new model for genetic research. Unlike urchins previously used as biological models, T. reevesii has a short breeding cycle and other features that make it ideal for genetic studies. The team created two genome databases that will contribute to numerous fields, and enable future studies to find an even better model for medical and life science research.

