Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 17:12 Hits: 0

Researchers have now designed a micro-sized artificial cilial system using platinum-based components that can control the movement of fluids at such a scale. The technology could someday enable low-cost, portable diagnostic devices for testing blood samples, manipulating cells or assisting in microfabrication processes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/05/220525131206.htm