Thursday, 26 May 2022

Researchers have demonstrated the benefits of a new non-radioactive, neutral negative staining reagent by imaging viruses at nanometer-scale. The salt-presenting reagent is a structurally stable and neutral molecule with a longer shelf life and less procurement restrictions than the conventionally used reagent, uranyl acetate.

